× Milwaukee residents take note: DPW schedules are altered over the holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — Most City of Milwaukee government offices will be closed Friday, December 30th and Monday, January 2nd for the New Year’s holiday (the City Treasurer’s Office will be open on Friday, December 30 from 8:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. but CLOSED on Saturday, Dec. 31).

According to a news release issued on Wednesday, December 28th, some Department of Public Works (DPW) services will be available for limited hours of operation, and certain parking restrictions will be lifted.

Garbage, Recycling, and Self-Help Centers:

There will be no garbage or recycling pick-up on December 30 and January 2. For information on your next scheduled collection days, go to the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/mpw

Self-Help Drop Off Centers will be closed December 30 through January 2

Parking Enforcement:

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Sunday, January 1

No overnight parking enforcement on Saturday night into Sunday morning (January 1 from 2:00-6:00 a.m.) and on Sunday night into Monday morning (January 2 from 2:00-6:00 a.m.)

Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Monday night into Tuesday morning (January 3 from 2:00-6:00 a.m.)

Tow Lot:

Open – Friday, December 30 (7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), Saturday, December 31 (7:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon), and Monday, January 2, 2017 (7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Closed – Sunday, January 1, 2017

Milwaukee Water Works:

The Customer Service Center will be closed on December 30 and January 2

24-hour drinking water service and Emergency Control Center: 414-286-3710

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill online at milwaukee.gov/water. For automated account information, you’re urged to call 414-286-2830

In addition, residents should call 414-286-CITY (2489) for other requests. For more information on DPW services, go to milwaukee.gov/mpw.