Packers at Lions: Winner on Sunday earns the NFC North Division title

DETROIT — It’s winner takes the NFC North Division when the Green Bay Packers square off against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday evening, January 1st. Both teams hold a 9-6 record.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay will be playing for the NFC North title in Week 17 for the fourth consecutive season. The Packers are 2-1 in the previous three games.

Green Bay has won five consecutive games (longest current streak in the NFC), becoming the only team in the NFL to have a winning streak of four-plus games in each of the last eight seasons (2009-16). The Packers have registered a winning streak of four-plus games in 10 of 11 seasons under Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

Packers.com also points out that Green Bay and Detroit have met in the final game of the regular season 13 times, with both teams winning six games and one ending in a tie. The Packers have won each of the last four matchups between the two teams in the final game of the regular season (2014, 2011, 2008, 2007).