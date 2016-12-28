Report: Operator error caused 2015 train derailment by Alma

Posted 6:18 pm, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 06:19PM, December 28, 2016
Alma train derailment

Alma train derailment

ALMA — Federal investigators say crew fatigue may have contributed to the derailment of a BNSF freight train that spilled more than 20,000 gallons of ethanol last year in western Wisconsin.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the engineer and the conductor scored poorly on the Federal Railroad Administration’s fatigue analysis tool, even though they each had more than 13 hours of rest prior to beginning their shift at 1 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2015. The derailment occurred nearly 8 hours later.

Both employees passed alcohol and drug screenings.

A report released Tuesday says the engineer violated of railroad guidelines by applying the brakes too suddenly, causing 25 cars to jump the tracks near Alma.

The administration also determined that the layout of the more than 100-car train contributed to the derailment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s