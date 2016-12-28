Search underway for minimum-security inmate who walked away from work release site

Willmarvin Diaz-Boria

MILWAUKEE — A search is underway for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from a work release site on Wednesday, December 28th.

Willmarvin Diaz-Boria is an inmate at Felmers Chaney Correctional Center.

The incident has been reported to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Diaz-Boria is 24 years old — and he’s a white man. He’s 5’9″ tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Diaz-Boria should immediately contact law enforcement.

 

