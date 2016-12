× Silver Alert canceled: 80-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan Falls FOUND SAFE

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — A Silver Alert was issued for an 80-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan Falls Wednesday night, December 28th. The Silver Alert was quickly canceled when Shirley Knitt was found safe.

There was concern after Knitt was reportedly last seen on Wednesday morning in Sheboygan Falls.

Again — she has been found safe.