TMZ: Carrie Fisher’s cherished French bulldog, Gary, to be cared for by Fisher’s daughter

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Gary the dog and Carrie Fisher attend Tribeca Tune In: Catastrophe at SVA Theatre 2 on April 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Carrie Fisher’s cherished dog — a four-year-old pooch named Gary — will now be cared for by Carrie’s daughter — according to TMZ.

Family friends told TMZ Wednesday, December 28th Billie Lourd will take custody of the French bulldog, which was by Carrie’s side on the plane from London to LAX when Carrie’s heart stopped. Thepooch also visited Carrie at UCLA Medical Center.

Billie already has a French bulldog named Tina, that’s best friends with Gary, TMZ was told.

According to TMZ, she wants to make sure the two get along in the long term, and she’s able to handle the added responsibility.

A family source told TMZ, Carrie always wanted Billie to take Gary if something happened to her. If, for some reason, Billie can’t care for Gary for the long haul, the dog will remain in the family.

The dog was like a child to Carrie, who carted her best friend almost everywhere she went — even interviews.

Gary was adopted as a service pet to help Carrie with her bipolar disorder.

