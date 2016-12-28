TMZ: Debbie Reynolds suffers medical emergency, is rushed to the hospital

Posted 3:42 pm, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 03:48PM, December 28, 2016
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (R), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Debbie Reynolds on Wednesday, December 28th suffered a medical emergency, which TMZ was told is a possible stroke — and EMTsraced to the scene, TMZ has learned.

According to TMZ, Debbie was at her son, Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills and just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday someone from the house called 911.

TMZ was told 84-year-old Debbie, whose daughter, Carrie, died Tuesday, has been distraught since Carrie’s emergency Friday on a United jet.

Family sources told TMZ they called 911 to report a possible stroke.

The ambulance took Debbie to a nearby emergency room.

Debbie was at Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie, TMZ is reporting.

