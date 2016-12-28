× TMZ: Debbie Reynolds suffers medical emergency, is rushed to the hospital

Debbie Reynolds on Wednesday, December 28th suffered a medical emergency, which TMZ was told is a possible stroke — and EMTsraced to the scene, TMZ has learned.

According to TMZ, Debbie was at her son, Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills and just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday someone from the house called 911.

TMZ was told 84-year-old Debbie, whose daughter, Carrie, died Tuesday, has been distraught since Carrie’s emergency Friday on a United jet.

Family sources told TMZ they called 911 to report a possible stroke.

The ambulance took Debbie to a nearby emergency room.

Debbie was at Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie, TMZ is reporting.