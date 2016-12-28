× Two lottery players in Milwaukee, Racine Cos. match all five numbers in Badger 5 drawing

Two lucky players matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Friday, December 23 to split the night’s $137,000 jackpot. Friday’s winning Badger 5 numbers were 3, 13, 15, 18 and 24.

The lucky winners purchased their tickets from:

Sai Mart at 13600 7 Mile Road in Caledonia

Pick’n Save at 9200 North Green Bay Road in Brown Deer

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin. The jackpot is estimated at $10,000 for tonight.

How to Play