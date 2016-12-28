× Whole Foods store building in Milwaukee sold by Irgens

MILWAUKEE — A local real estate firm sold the Whole Foods grocery store building on North Avenue for more than $22 million.

The sale marks one of the largest retail investment deals for the Milwaukee area in 2016.

The buyer is a private investor from the Seattle area — making its first real estate purchase in Wisconsin.

The sale of the building doesn’t include the upper level medical offices run by Columbia St. Mary’s.

