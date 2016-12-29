2 men, woman accused of “jumping” 16-year-old girl, her boyfriend as they got off bus in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Two men and a woman are accused of attacking and beating a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend in Sheboygan — apparently at the request of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly harassing them before they got on a bus on December 23rd.

18-year-old Tashone Groves of Sheboygan faces two counts of child abuse — intentionally causing harm as party to a crime.

He was in court for his initial appearance on Tuesday, December 27th. Cash bond was set at $1,000.

19-year-old Ronald Thompson of Sheboygan faces two counts of child abuse — intentionally causing harm as party to a crime, and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

He was in court for his initial appearance Tuesday. Cash bond was set at $1,500.

38-year-old Shakeitha Williams of Sheboygan faces two counts of child abuse — intentionally causing harm as party to a crime.

All three will be in court for their preliminary hearings on January 4th.

According to a criminal complaint, police on December 23rd were dispatched to the area near S. 12th Street and Weeden Creek Road for a disturbance involving up to 12 people.

When officers arrived, they found Shakeitha Williams standing near a maroon vehicle. They learned that at one point, Williams had multiple people inside her vehicle — including Groves and Thompson.

Police found a 16-year-old girl with numerous lacerations on her face, blood marks on her face, and what appeared to be purple coloring on her nose. Her glasses were also askew. She was very upset, and pointed at Williams, and said “she has my phone,” according to the complaint.

Police spoke with a man who said he was at home on Weeden Creek Road on December 23rd when he received communication from a 16-year-old boy — indicating “some people were looking to jump” his girlfriend when they got off a bus near 12th and Weeden. The man said he ran to that location and noticed a disturbance.

That man told police the 16-year-old boy was “body slammed into a snowbank on his head” by “several males and females” that came from a maroon vehicle.

Police spoke with another man, who said he went to the scene after hearing that his brothers were getting jumped. At 12th and Weeden Creek Road, he said he saw both of his brothers with multiple people on top of them — fighting with them in the street. He said he got involved because “he was not going to let his brothers get beaten up.”

This man advised that “several adults punched a little girl” at 12th and Weeden Creek Road. He said he saw three vehicles pull up to the 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl. He said a number of adults exited the vehicles and swarmed the boy and girl. He said two of the vehicles then fled the scene, but the third remained at the scene. He said he took a swing at one person in an effort to “protect the little girl” — who he said was being punched and kicked by grown men and women.

The 16-year-old victim was interviewed by police.

According to the complaint, she said the “whole problem” began at the downtown bus transfer area in Sheboygan. She said she and her 16-year-old boyfriend were threatened. She said a 16-year-old girl threatened to “spit on her,” and she “tried to get her riled up.” Apparently, the 16-year-old girl who was allegedly threatening the victim in this case was pregnant, and the victim said she tried to tell her she shouldn’t be trying to fight.

The victim got on the bus with her boyfriend, and told police the 16-year-old girl followed them to the back of the bus — and told the victim “she would have her older sister kill” her, according to the complaint. The 16-year-old girl who was allegedly threatening them asked the bus driver where they were headed, the complaint says.

The victim said at one point, the 16-year-old girl got off the bus and pointed at a vehicle, indicating “that her people and brother were in the vehicle, and they would fight them” at a nearby gas station.

That’s when the victim’s boyfriend reached out to the man, who then responded to the area near 12th and Weeden Creek and noticed the disturbance.

The victim told police when they got off the bus, they were attacked by the 16-year-old girl and others.

The victim’s boyfriend told police Thompson and Groves “swarmed him right away.” He said he was punched by Thompson and Groves as his girlfriend tried to stop them.

The victim said Thompson “punched her to the ground,” and was then “stomping and punching her.” Williams was “stomping and kicking her” while she was down on the ground, the complaint says. She said the 16-year-old’s older sister was “threatening her in the middle of the street with her hands up in a fighting stance.” She said the older sister punched her and pulled her hair — “swinging her until they both fell to the ground.” Then, several people were stomping and kicking her in the head and face — and the 16-year-old went through her pockets and took her phone. The phone was later given to her boyfriend by Williams, the complaint says.

The 16-year-old victim said she “blacked out,” and was dizzy and nauseous from the beating. She also had hair pulled out of her head, and said she had a “bald spot” from the attack.

At the hospital, it was determined she had suffered multiple abrasions to her left cheek and the top of her head, and a fracture to her left cheek.

The complaint says the 16-year-old victim’s boyfriend said once she was on the ground, he was punched by Thompson and Groves and then “swarmed by all the girls” — who started pulling his hair. He said Williams, at one point, tried to use mace on two men who arrived at the scene to try to help the 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend.

The girl’s boyfriend said at one point he lost consciousness during the assault, and he said he couldn’t remember everything that happened because he blacked out.

At the hospital, it was determined he had suffered bumps and abrasions to his right forehead and the side of his eye, which required “glue stitching.”

The criminal complaint makes reference to a $300 cash bond for Thompson, in effect at the time of this alleged crime — posted in August.