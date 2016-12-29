× Division title on the line: Does Corky the pup pick the Green Bay Packers or Detroit Lions?

DETROIT — Win — and they’re in the playoffs! The Green Bay Packers are looking to win another North Division title on Sunday, January 1st.

They will have to beat the Lions in Detroit to secure the division and a playoff spot — so there’s a lot of pressure on Corky, the pup from the Wisconsin Humane Society, who’s making the pick this week.

Corky is a veteran.

He’s 10 years old, but has a lot of energy and love. He would make a great addition to many families to start the new year.

If you are interested in Corky or any of the other pets available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society, just click here.

To see who Corky picked for the big game watch below: