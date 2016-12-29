Caught on cam: Bandana-wearing suspect robs restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side

Posted 10:02 am, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 10:23AM, December 29, 2016

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at El Cabrito Restaurant near 11th and Washington.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27th.

According to police, the suspect, armed with a gun, walked in through the front door and demanded money from the employees. The employees gave the suspect their money and the suspect then fled from the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-25 years-old, 5’6” tall, and around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multicolored blue and white bandanna, a dark green hooded sweatshirt with an “Air Jordan” logo on the chest, black jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

