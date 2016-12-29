Father of woman charged in fatal Snapchat beating speaks out: “Never raised my children to be like this”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News is learning new information on the so-called "Snapchat murder." One of the people accused of beating a 20-year-old man to death and filming it on Snapchat has pleaded not guilty. 20-year-old Sarah Zakzesky is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the death of 20-year-old Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro. Court documents say Zakzesky not only threw punches and kicks, she smashed the victim's face into a counter.

Her family is having a hard time believing she'd do something like that. Her father tells FOX6 News, in an exclusive interview, he raised his children to do the right thing -- but once Sarah moved out, things changed.

Mike Zakzesky will never forget the phone call just after midnight.

"I almost dropped my phone along with my jaw," said Mike.

His daughter had been arrested for murder. Details of the day 20-year-old Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro died, spelled out in the criminal complaint.

"Nobody deserves to go through what that man went through," said Mike.

It says brothers, Devin and Branden Katzfey, were at Sarah Zakzesky's apartment on West Rogers. Devin accused Mendoza-Chaparro of stealing drug paraphernalia, began beating him and the others joined in.

After about ten minutes, Mendoza-Chaparro was unconscious -- his dying moments recorded on his own Snapchat account.

Mike Zakzesky asked to see the video, to help better understand what happened.

"I can't believe anybody in their right mind has that in them to beat somebody in the way Delvin was beaten," said Mike.

Sarah Zakzesky never appears in the video. She told police when the beating finally stopped, she and Devin Katzfey drove to an alley to dump the victim. Along the way, she says she told Katzfey they needed to get Delvin medical help but Katzfey refused.

"My heart goes out to this family. We all lost something but I can still physically at least talk to her. The family of Delvin cannot. I cannot even imagine what they're going through," said Mike.

What he hopes for is some understanding.

"I never raised my children to ever be like this," said Mike.

Mike Zakzesky says he raised his children right; told them, "If you do right, that world's going to treat you real well. But if you don't, well, the world may not be so kind to you."

Now, his crystal ball will be played out in court.

"For a few dollars and couple pieces of paraphernalia, I don't get it," said Mike.

One question eating at Mike Zakzesky, is why Sarah didn't call 911.