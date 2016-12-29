FREE event: Kites will fill the skies at Veterans Park on New Year’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- Flying a kite in the heart of winter may not be your first idea of fun. But for three decades that's exactly what people have done on New Year's Eve Day at Veterans park. Carl spent the morning previewing the annual Cool Fool Kite Festival.

About Cool Fool Kite Festival (website)

This is a FREE event, with plenty of FREE parking. We will have Free Hot Chocolate, Coffee, and Snacks, compliments of Gift of Wings, while they last. This is a "Fun Fly" so bring your kite or pick up a kite at Gift of Wings at the park. See Sarah and Noreen, George Lephardt,Bob Lechtenberg and family, our quiet ice artists, carve blocks of ice into masterpieces before your very eyes. Ice carving lessons will also be available. Brett Williams, the Kite Whispererer, will be on hand to show everyone how to fly a kite. The Giant kites of Yves Laforest will also be flying high over Milwaukees Lakefront. Yves Laforest, in conjunction with Gift of Wings, now have the largest collection of giant kites in the Midwest. Hot food is also available for purchase. For more info contact Scott Fisher at 414-305-3145. This festival is brought to you by Gift of Wings, B93.3, FM 102/1 and 1290am & 100.3 FM Milwaukee's Oldies Station, and the Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois.Thanks to our friends at Milwaukee County Parks. DRESS REALLY WARM! The Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois. It doesn't get any better than this!