× Milwaukee Health Dept. offices, health center locations to be closed during holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) administrative offices and health center locations will be closed Friday, December 30 and Monday, January 2 for the New Year’s holiday. Regular hours and services will resume Tuesday, January 3.

During this time, City of Milwaukee residents are advised to call 414-286-CITY (2489) for information or assistance.

For more information on MHD services and health center locations, visit milwaukee.gov/health.