Netflix once again offering on-demand countdowns on New Year’s Eve so kids can ring in 2017 early

This New Year’s Eve, for the third year in a row, Netflix is once again offering on-demand New Year’s Eve countdowns from some of its most popular shows so you and your kids can ring in 2017 early.

Netflix officials said viewership of last year’s countdowns peaked around 8:00 p.m. — with parents looking to get their kids to bed at a reasonable hour — rather than having them stay up until midnight to watch the ball drop in Times Square.

“Netflix is all about giving members the freedom to decide when and how to watch, and the New Year’s Eve Countdowns do just that,” Andy Yearman, Netflix’s Director of Kids Content told the New York Business Journal in a statement. “They put families in charge of the holiday, whether that means celebrating at 9:00 and then lights out, or ringing in the New Year over and over again. I have three young daughters, so for us, that means celebrating three times with three different countdowns they each get to choose.”

This year, special countdowns were created for 10 shows:

“Word Party”

“Puffin Rock”

“Luna Petunia”

“Beat Bugs”

“All Hail King Julien”

“Skylanders Academy”

“Trollhunters”

“Project Mc2”

“Chasing Cameron”

“Fuller House”

The countdowns went live on Wednesday, December 28th and will run through New Year’s Eve — Saturday, December 31st.