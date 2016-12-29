TMZ: Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher will have joint funeral if some family members have their way

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will have a joint funeral if some members of the family have their way, TMZ is reporting. 

According to TMZ, close family members were meeting Thursday, December 29th to discuss funeral plans, and family sources told TMZ the sentiment is for a dual service.

It makes sense.

According to TMZ, Reynolds told her son Todd on Wednesday, shortly before her stroke: “I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie.”

One family member told TMZ: “I think this is what they would have wanted” — meaning a joint funeral.

TMZ was told the family is leaning toward a private, small ceremony and a much larger second memorial service.

According to TMZ, an official decision was expected Thursday.

