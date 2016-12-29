Total loss: 3 injured, including officer, following house fire in West Bend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Two West Bend residents along with a West Bend police officer were taken to the hospital late Wednesday night, December 28th following a house fire.

The fire broke out at a home on Silver Lake Road in the Town of West Bend shortly after 11 p.m.

The fire was reported by one of the homeowners, who indicated that he and his 83- year-old father were inside the residence and becoming overcome by smoke. The caller said that he was awoken by the smoke detectors going off and a significant amount of smoke in the house.

The first arriving officer on scene was a West Bend Police Officer who found that the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The residence was located on Silver Lake, down a steep embankment off of Silver Lake Drive.

Officials say the officer heard calls for help from the homeowners near the house. He responded and found that the 83-year-old homeowner had fallen in the threshold of the residence on the porch and was not able to get up. His son was next to him and not able to move his father by himself.

The officer was able to get the homeowners into their personal tram and get them to the roadway.

The 83-year-old Town of West Bend man was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital by West Bend Rescue for smoke inhalation as well as burn-related injuries. The other homeowner was transported as well for smoke inhalation.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

The West Bend Police Officer was treated and released from St. Joseph’s Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The house and its contents are considered a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation by the West Bend Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.