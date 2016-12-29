Total loss: 3 injured, including officer, following house fire in West Bend

Posted 5:20 am, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 06:17AM, December 29, 2016

WEST BEND -- Two West Bend residents along with a West Bend police officer were taken to the hospital late Wednesday night, December 28th following a house fire.

The fire broke out at a home on Silver Lake Road in the Town of West Bend shortly after 11 p.m.

West Bend house fire

The fire was reported by one of the homeowners, who indicated that he and his 83- year-old father were inside the residence and becoming overcome by smoke. The caller said that he was awoken by the smoke detectors going off and a significant amount of smoke in the house.

The first arriving officer on scene was a West Bend Police Officer who found that the house was fully engulfed in flames.

 

The residence was located on Silver Lake, down a steep embankment off of Silver Lake Drive.

west-bend-2

Officials say the officer heard calls for help from the homeowners near the house. He responded and found that the 83-year-old homeowner had fallen in the threshold of the residence on the porch and was not able to get up. His son was next to him and not able to move his father by himself.

The officer was able to get the homeowners into their personal tram and get them to the roadway.

The 83-year-old Town of West Bend man was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital by West Bend Rescue for smoke inhalation as well as burn-related injuries. The other homeowner was transported as well for smoke inhalation.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

West Bend fire

 

The West Bend Police Officer was treated and released from St. Joseph’s Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The house and its contents are considered a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation by the West Bend Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s