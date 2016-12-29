Wisconsin Department of Health Services: Flu cases in Wisconsin expected to increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee and Wisconsin as a whole, is experiencing a fairly typical flu season so far, but officials expect cases to be on the rise coming out of the holidays.

With winter in the air, the flu is on the minds of patients and staff at Milwaukee Health Services located on MLK Drive.

Recent numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, say there have been 161 cases of the virus so far in the state, and 95 hospitalizations due to flu-related issues.

"We're kind of average, and a little lower than average. But the authorities in Wisconsin are saying that it is on the rise. So I think we're trying to make sure that we're staying vigilant," said Milwaukee Health Services Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Aronica Williams.

Officials stress that the best way to combat the flu remains the simple act of getting your shot.

"Six months and up, the flu shot is recommended," said Williams.

"It lightens up on my colds too, so I notice that difference," said Dorthea Faine, patient.

Either at a doctor's office, or perhaps as a walk-in patient at pharmacies like Meijer.

"Most insurances will actually cover the flu shot at a zero dollar copay, because it's considered preventative health," said Meijer Pharmacy Team Lader, Lauren Darling.

While common, the flu still kills thousands of people every year. Those most at risk are children under five, and especially adults 65 and up. In fact, there's a high-dose vaccine for those older men and women.

"It's a little bit stronger, because they are more susceptible to the complications of flu. So it helps their body build a better immune response," said Darling.

Helping all ages make it through flu season without too much discomfort.