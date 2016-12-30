× Cheese & brats vs. beer & donuts: Governors of Wisconsin, Michigan offer up friendly wager

MADISON — It’s on! Gov. Scott Walker and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder offered up a friendly wager on Friday, December 30th in anticipation of the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Western Michigan Broncos in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, January 2nd.

Gov. Walker bet two Wisconsin staples, cheese and bratwursts. Gov. Snyder wagered products from Arcadia Brewing Company and Sweetwater’s Donut Mill, both of Kalamazoo.

Gov. Walker said the following in a news release:

“The Badgers have played a great season, and even though the Western Michigan Broncos are undefeated, thus far, I am confident the leadership of the Badger seniors and Coach Chryst will guide the Badgers to victory in Texas!”

The Cotton Bowl kicks off on Monday at 12:00 p.m. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.