George Michael autopsy results inconclusive, UK police say

Posted 9:45 am, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 09:48AM, December 30, 2016
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 11: Singer George Michael performs at Mediolanum Forum on November 11, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 11: Singer George Michael performs at Mediolanum Forum on November 11, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be needed, UK police say.

“The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks,” a statement from Thames Valley police said.

Michael, who was 53, was found dead at his home on Christmas Day.

The musician shot to fame in the 1980s as part of the duo Wham!

With signing partner Andrew Ridgeley, the pair had huge hits with “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

Michael went on to a successful solo career; his 1987 debut album “Faith” sold more than 10 million copies.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s