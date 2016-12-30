“I was shocked:” Car theft in broad daylight captured on surveillance near 108th and Hampton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A car theft captured on camera. The victim got her car back, but the thieves are still out there.

The victim only left her car for 15 minutes before it was stolen. She's now warning others it could happen to anyone.

"I was shocked. I was more shocked than anything," said the victim.

She never though it would happen to her.

"Ten to 15 minutes, I went out, it was gone," said the victim.

In front of her home near 108th and Hampton, her parked car was stolen in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, December 29th.

"It just makes you feel like you're not safe anymore," said the victim.

Surveillance captured thieves in a silver car pull up, someone jumps out and takes off the victim's Chrysler.

"I went to the camera system after I called police and that's when I saw a silver car kept circling by and the guy jumped out and got in my car and zoomed off," the victim said.

She admits she was heating her car with the keys inside. Just as she thought her vehicle would be gone forever, a call from police changed that.

Hours later, the car was found with a flat tire and a mess inside.

"They abandoned it in front of someone's house," said the victim.

She shares the surveillance with the hope someone knows who did it.

"Something needs to be done," said the victim.

The victim is happy to have her car back. She wants others to learn from her mistakes, and not take any changes.

"It's just sad people come and do stuff like that when you work hard for your stuff," the victim said.

If you know anything about this car theft you are asked to call police. Meantime, the victim says she'll be investing in a remote car starter and a club to keep her car safe.