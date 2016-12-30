Latest: Second of two brothers accused of beating man to death due in court

MILWAUKEE — The second of two brothers will be in court on Friday, December 30th after allegedly beating a man to death — and posting it on SnapChat.

19-year-old Branden Katzfey faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide. He, along with his brother Devin and Sarah Zakzesky, are accused of beating 20-year-old Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro after he attempted to steal a bong and other items.

According to the criminal complaint, Branden Katzfey punched Mendoza-Chaparro after he noticed Mendoza-Chaparro stole his phone.

The complaint also indicates that Branden Katzfey admitted to investigators that he urinated on the man while he lay near a kitty litter box.

Mendoza-Chaparro was later dumped in an alley and left for dead.

Branden Katzfey’s preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday.

