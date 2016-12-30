Loved ones gather for vigil to remember 22-year-old student gunned down near 41st and Vienna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Loved ones are remembering the life of a 22-year-old Mount Mary University student who was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side. A vigil for Tajah Williams took place Friday, December 30th.

This is a murder that shocked a family and a community.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Tajah Williams. But it's not known whether or not he or she will be charged.

Friday, loved ones gathered in the same spot where she took her last breaths. We are told by family this is a celebration of life.

Williams' aunt tells FOX6 News, she would give anything to see her face again.

"Of course me being her aunt, there were times that Tajah flat out made me mad but I'd give anything to be mad at her again right now -- and I'm not, and I can't," said Bridget Williams, victim's aunt.

A spokesman with Mount Mary University says when school returns, steps will be taken to remember Williams. Grief counseling will be available to students and faculty when they return from winter break.