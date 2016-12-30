Medical Examiner investigating 2 deaths near 94th and Schlinger in West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tells FOX6 News they are on scene of a death investigation near 94th and Schlinger in West Allis Friday, December 30th.

Authorities were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office tells us two people are dead.

Police have not released any further details.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information is available.