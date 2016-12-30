× Milwaukee Admirals edged by Wolves in Chicago, 4-3

CHICAGO — Kenny Agostino scored the only goal in the shootout for either team to give the Chicago Wolves its fourth straight win with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night at Allstate Arena.

The Ads trail in the Amtrak Rivalry as the team fell to 3-4-0-0 against the Wolves this season. Chicago improved to 4-1-1-1 against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee’s Pontus Aberg put his team on top with his eighth goal of the season at 4:44 of the first period. Aberg received a pass in the slot and fired a shot toward the goal. It deflected off first a stick and then the facemask of a pair of Wolves defenders. Aberg corralled the loose puck and snapped it into the net for the tally. Matt White and Vladislav Kamenev recorded the assists.

Chicago tied the game at 8:50 of the second period when Scooter Vaughan scored his fourth goal of the season.

The Wolves claimed the lead at 16:43 of the second period when Brett Sterling grabbed a loose puck in front of a sprawling Gunnarsson and lifted it high into the net for his sixth of the year.

The Ads tied it up with 1:04 remaining in the second period. Harry Zolnierczyk knocked a Wolves defender to the ice then went to the front of the net. The hit forced a turnover which Trevor Smith sent to Frederick Gaudreau at the left post. Gaudreau passed to the slot and Zolnierczyk roofed the puck for his sixth of the season and his 150th career AHL point.

Chicago reclaimed the lead at :50 of the third period with a power play goal from Ivan Barbashev, but the Ads knotted it again when Vladislav Kamenev fired a shot from the right circle into the net for his ninth goal of the season at 2:06 of the third. Kamenev’s goal was assisted by White and Aberg.

The Admirals return home Tues., Jan. 3 to host Rockford at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.