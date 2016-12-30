Ring in the New Year safely: Law enforcement on the lookout for drunk drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ringing in the new year is a tradition, one that usually involves alcoholic beverages. However, the revelry can turn into heartbreak and death because of drunk drivers.

According to AAA, New Year's Day ranks as one of the deadliest days on the roads. So law enforcement officers throughout the state will be out in force to combat drunk driving during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. It began December 15th and will run through the New Year's weekend.

24 impaired driving or OWI task forces in Wisconsin will be highly visible to deter drunk drivers.

For party-goers who have had one too many, put down the keys and pick up the phone. Miller Lite is offering free rides on all Milwaukee County Transit System buses beginning at 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. They run until 4:00 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is also helping motorists this weekend. On Thursday night, they started utilizing what are often referred to as "overhead electronic signs" to alert motorists that a wrong-way driver could be in the same area.

"That's essentially a heads up that `hey there has been a report of a wrong way driver in this area so please be cautious as you`re driving and you may come across this," said Brian DeNeve, WisDOT spokesperson.

This strategy follows WisDOT's recent increase in the number of wrong-way detection devices -- from 12 to 20 -- at locations throughout Milwaukee County.