Tips: Top off your New Year’s celebration with a tasty cocktail

Posted 8:57 am, December 30, 2016, by

MILWAUKEE -- There are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year. Kory Waldorf from Milwaukee's Iron Horse Hotel joined the WakeUp News team with some ways to spice up your cocktail menu.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s