MILWAUKEE -- There are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year. Kory Waldorf from Milwaukee's Iron Horse Hotel joined the WakeUp News team with some ways to spice up your cocktail menu.
Tips: Top off your New Year’s celebration with a tasty cocktail
-
The Iron Horse Hotel is celebrating its 8th birthday — see the party menu
-
September 14
-
Impress your guests this Labor Day weekend with a delicious summer cocktail
-
Throwing a Halloween party? Some creative cocktail ideas for your spooky party
-
“We broke eBay:” Due to overwhelming demand, historic 1927 Riverside Theater chairs now $400/set
-
-
Wild horses help Vietnam veteran overcome PTSD: “I’ll tell you, come out and observe the horses”
-
Steel beams that will make up new Bucks arena delivered by boat at Port of Milwaukee
-
Construction workers pose on top of one of the tallest skyscrapers
-
Spirits in a snow globe?! Some creative Christmas cocktails you can make at home
-
December 30
-
-
Celebrities who absolutely nailed their Halloween 2016 costumes
-
1 killed at teen’s quinceañera party that was subject of viral Facebook invite
-
Local author mixes up cocktails that are diverse, flavorful, and strong