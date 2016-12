MILWAUKEE — Oak Creek firefighters dealt with a rollover crash on northbound I-94 just south of Drexel Ave. on Friday morning, December 30th.

Accident on I-94/41 NB at Drexel Avenue. Watch for delays. pic.twitter.com/5SGwtwinqw — Oak Creek Fire Dept (@Oak_Creek_FD) December 30, 2016

Because of this incident, traffic was backed up for a time.

