Who’s the most fantastic of fans? Green Bay Packers want you to cast your vote

GREEN BAY — Voting begins on Sunday, January 1st for the next Packers Fan Hall of Fame inductee.

The team has selected ten people to be considered — and they are as follows:

John Powers – Savage, Minn.

Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa

Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo

Karen Troyanek – La Crosse

Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.

Frank Lamping – Union Grove

LaNore Anderson – Thorp

Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.

George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.

Terry Schwefel – Watertown

One finalist will be selected for recognition in the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame based on the following measures:

50% Fan Votes/Previous Honoree Votes (online and mail-in)

50% Packers Committee Votes

CLICK HERE to cast your vote (starting January 1st)

Voting runs through midnight on Tuesday, January 31st. The winner will receive four club seats to a 2017 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2017 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The 19th member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame will be announced in late February 2017.