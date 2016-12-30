Who’s the most fantastic of fans? Green Bay Packers want you to cast your vote
GREEN BAY — Voting begins on Sunday, January 1st for the next Packers Fan Hall of Fame inductee.
The team has selected ten people to be considered — and they are as follows:
- John Powers – Savage, Minn.
- Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa
- Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo
- Karen Troyanek – La Crosse
- Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.
- Frank Lamping – Union Grove
- LaNore Anderson – Thorp
- Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.
- George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.
- Terry Schwefel – Watertown
One finalist will be selected for recognition in the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame based on the following measures:
- 50% Fan Votes/Previous Honoree Votes (online and mail-in)
- 50% Packers Committee Votes
CLICK HERE to cast your vote (starting January 1st)
Voting runs through midnight on Tuesday, January 31st. The winner will receive four club seats to a 2017 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2017 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.
The 19th member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame will be announced in late February 2017.