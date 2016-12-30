Who’s the most fantastic of fans? Green Bay Packers want you to cast your vote

GREEN BAY — Voting begins on Sunday, January 1st for the next Packers Fan Hall of Fame inductee.

The team has selected ten people to be considered — and they are as follows:

  • John Powers – Savage, Minn.
  • Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa
  • Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo
  • Karen Troyanek – La Crosse
  • Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.
  • Frank Lamping – Union Grove
  • LaNore Anderson – Thorp
  • Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.
  • George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.
  • Terry Schwefel – Watertown

One finalist will be selected for recognition in the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame based on the following measures:

  • 50% Fan Votes/Previous Honoree Votes (online and mail-in)
  • 50% Packers Committee Votes

CLICK HERE to cast your vote (starting January 1st)

Voting runs through midnight on Tuesday, January 31st. The winner will receive four club seats to a 2017 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2017 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The 19th member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame will be announced in late February 2017.

