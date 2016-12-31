2 killed after rapper Meek Mill concert

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Two people were killed and two more wounded in a shooting after a Meek Mill concert in Connecticut early Saturday, police said.

The shootings happened after a show by the rapper at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, according to a statement from the Wallingford Police Department.

“The shooting incident occurred in the outside parking lot area of the venue toward the end of the performance,” the statement said.

Witnesses were being interviewed at the scene.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

