“All our lives she touched:” Funeral services held for Milwaukee icon Mother Scott

MILWAUKEE — Remembering a Milwaukee icon. Funeral services were held for Naomi Scott — better known as Mother Scott, on Saturday, December 31st.

Scott dedicated almost half a century to helping those less fortunate. She and her late husband opened Scott Christian Youth Fellowship Center on North Teutonia Avenue.

Originally focused on the youth, it expanded to include adults, the needy, drug addicts, homeless and provide free clothes.

During Saturday’s service, FOX6 News spoke with one of the many people she helped.

“All our lives she touched and it’s just, she just was a wonderful lady. Just wonderful, you know what I mean? And everybody could say the same; nothing bad about Mother Scott,” said Ira Williams, knew Mother Scott.

Scott passed away last week at the age of 90.