“An alternative to drunk driving:” Ring in the new year responsibly with a SafeRide home

MILWAUKEE -- As we prepare for the ball to drop tonight, don't drop the ball when it comes to safety.

The balloons are in place and beverages on tap as New Year's Eve preparations get underway. The countdown until 2017 has started and bar owners want it to end joyfully.

"I would like everyone to understand they can go out and have a good time," said Sharon Ward, SafeRide coordinator.

Having a good time and having good judgement need to come hand in hand.

"Always keep an eye on your customers to see if they've had too much or if they are tipsy, we want to get everyone home safe," said Pat Bremer, The Last Drop bartender.

While a few sips of bubbly are welcomed, too much can be problematic.

"If you feel like you can't drive your car we want to provide a safe ride home for you," said Bremer.

The last drop is one of several bars part of the year-round SafeRide program.

"We offer an alternative to drunk driving, impaired driving," said Ward.

"It's a simple procedure, have a little voucher the bar fills it out, calls the cab and the cabs comes, you hand your voucher to the cab driver and you get home safe," said Bremer.

You'll see signs about the program posted throughout locations and if you're unsure if the bar you're at is one of the 120 participating establishments, just ask.

Sharon Ward, SafeRide Coordinator with the Milwaukee County Tavern League, says the program has made a significant impact.

"We want to impact the drunk driving rates, we want to impact the fatalities and injuries, and we have done that throughout the years the rate we have dropped significantly because of the alternatives out there," said Ward.

A way to celebrate with peace of mind.