Antetokounmpo scores 35 as Bucks beat Bulls 116-96

Posted 8:40 pm, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 08:41PM, December 31, 2016
Bucks 4 - 770x433

CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, Jabari Parker added 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks used a huge fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-96 on Saturday night.

The Bucks outscored the Bulls 36-20 in the fourth to break open a tight game and come away with a lopsided win after dropping four of six.

Antetokounmpo dazzled with an array of layups and dunks. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists in another strong all-around performance.

