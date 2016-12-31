× Dog named “Scarface” mauls woman after attempting to put sweater on him

TAMPA, FL — When owners attempted to put a sweater on a pit bull mix in Florida, it attacked three family members, one seriously, police say.

According to WTSP, the dog’s 52-year-old owner tried to put a sweater on the pit bull mix named Scarface, but the dog attacked her.

The woman’s husband, a 46-year-old, attempted to pull the dog off his wife but the dog then started to attack him. Officials say a third person, a 22-year-old man, also intervened — stabbing the dog in the head and neck.

WTSP reports the dog began attacking the 22-year-old. All three were able to escape into the house, leaving the dog in the backyard.

Animal control and police were called to the scene and according to WTSP, they shot the dog with a tranquilizer gun. The dog was able to get into the home, where two children were inside in the back room. Officers deployed a bean bag gun and stun gun to subdue the dog.

The dog was eventually captured by using a “catch pole” by animal control.

The three people injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK.