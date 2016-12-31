“It’s not worth risking:” Police amp up patrols and prepare for busy New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police across southeast Wisconsin want to make sure people are celebrating responsibly. For many, tonight is all about the party but law enforcement is warning if you do drink, don't drive.

There's no way to prepare for a night like this.

"Tonight is kind of unpredictable. You just don't know how it's going to go with traffic, the type of calls you're going to deal with," said Officer Michael Leeman, Brown Deer Police Department.

Brown Deer Police Officer Michael Leeman patrols the streets on New Year's Eve. Not only looking out for impaired drivers but also sending a message.

"With it being such a big holiday and people going out and drinking, you really want to deter and show people you're out there," said Officer Leeman.

At 60th and Brown Deer, a driver is spotted speeding down the street. Officer Leeman makes his first stop of what is expected to be a busy night.

On this New Year's Eve, officers are out throughout southeast Wisconsin, trying to make sure people stay safe.

"Make sure you slow down next time, OK? Don't drink and drive tonight," said Leeman.

The driver pulled over walked away with a verbal warning. A minor infraction compared to what many could face.

As people celebrate, often with drinks, this is probably not the best way to light up the new year.

"It's not worth risking driving, killing someone, getting into a car accident or injuring yourself, losing your job," Leeman said.

If you do see someone out on the roads who seems impaired, call police.

Most of all be safe.