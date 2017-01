“MASH” star William Christopher, who played Father John Mulcahy on the iconic series, has died, TMZ reports. He was 84.

According to TMZ, Christopher died at his Pasadena home from non-lung, small cell carcinoma.

Christopher was well known for his role in the popular series MASH, alongside a cast which included Alan Alda, Jamie Farr, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit and Harry Morgan.

He also had roles on “Gomer Pyle,” “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Hogan’s Heroes.”

He leaves behind a wife and two kids.