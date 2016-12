× MPD: Man taken to hospital following stabbing near 13th and Euclid

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was stabbed near 13th and Euclid Saturday, December 31st.

Police were called to the scene just before 3:00 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No other details have been released.

