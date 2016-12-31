Mitchell Park Domes hosts New Year’s Eve celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have plans to ring in the new year? A lot of families are gathering at the Mitchell Park Domes to celebrate!

The fun is underway to ring in 2017. Officials say they are anticipating at least 2,00 people at the event.

From arts and crafts, food, drinks, performances and light shows -- there's even a DJ and a dance floor.

If you're at home and want something to do, you can still head to the Domes! FOX6 News is told no one will be turned away.

Tickets start at $15 for adults, children under the age of two are free.

The event runs through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, ending with a giant balloon drop!

