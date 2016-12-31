Pennsylvania state trooper shot dead, suspect at large

A search is on for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania state trooper on Friday evening.

Jason Robison, 32, is the suspect in the shooting.

“Robison should be considered armed and dangerous,” state police said.

The incident took place at a home in Huntingdon County, located in central Pennsylvania.

Weaver enlisted as a state trooper in December 2015 and is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty, the state police Facebook page said.

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf offered his condolences in a statement released Friday.

“Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve,” Gov. Wolf said.

