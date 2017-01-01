2016 in Chicago: 762 homicides, more than 3,500 shooting incidents

Posted 4:18 pm, January 1, 2017, by , Updated at 04:19PM, January 1, 2017
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 04: A Chicago police officer guards the perimeter of a crime scene where six people were found slain inside a home on the city's Southwest Side on February 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Last month Chicago recorded 51 homicides, the highest toll for the month since at least 2000. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 04: A Chicago police officer guards the perimeter of a crime scene where six people were found slain inside a home on the city's Southwest Side on February 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Last month Chicago recorded 51 homicides, the highest toll for the month since at least 2000. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — One of the bloodiest years on record in Chicago ended with 762 homicides and more than 3,500 shooting incidents.

Police released crime statistics on Sunday, January 1st that reveal rampant gun violence.

Not only were nearly 300 more homicides and more than 1,000 more shooting incidents than there were in 2015, but the total number of homicides was the highest since 1997.

The statistics also show that the bulk of the homicides were in five of the city’s poorest neighborhoods on the South and West sides, where violent street gangs are most active.

The police department has long lamented the flood of illegal guns into the city. Sunday’s statistics show that the 8,300 illegal guns recovered in 2016 represents a 20 percent increase from the year before.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s