Body camera video released from night man claims officers forced him to eat pot

PHOENIX, Arizona — We’re getting our first look at police body camera video from the night a Phoenix man claims three officers forced him to eat his marijuana during a traffic stop.

All three officers were outfitted with body cameras, but stopped recording before the alleged incident.

It happened on September 13th — when 19-year-old Edgar Castro was pulled over by Phoenix police.

“Know why I was stopping you? Because you were speeding and you had a headlight out,” Officer Jason McFadden said to Castro in the body camera video.

In his car, Castro had marijuana and a BB gun. He was also driving on a suspended license, and could not prove he was a medical marijuana cardholder, police said.

Castro was handcuffed. That’s where McFadden’s body camera video ended.

A second officer turned his off too, and left the scene. The third recorded a little longer, as officers went through Castro’s vehicle. That officer then turned off his camera.

Castro claims right after that, McFadden took off his handcuffs and told him to “sit on the curb and eat the marijuana or go to jail.”

Castro claims he did — and was allowed to walk home. He later got sick and filed a complaint. He has hired a lawyer and is now in talks with the city.

A recently released incident report from the ongoing internal investigation seems to back up some of Castro’s allegations. In that report, the interviewer believed some of the information gathered from officers was not consistent.

All three officers resigned and a lieutenant was demoted to sergeant.