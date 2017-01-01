Caught on cam: Man armed with knife robs Sheboygan gas station

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are asking for your help to identify an armed suspect who robbed a gas station on Union Ave. late on Saturday, December 31st.

Officials say a man entered the store shortly before 10:00 p.m. He eventually displayed a knife and asked the attendant for money. The attendant allowed the man to take the money from the register and the suspect fled the area. The attendant was not injured during the event.

If you believe that you recognize the person in the included photographs, you are urged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

