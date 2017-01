Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Firefighters on Sunday night, January 1st are battling a blaze at Fracaro's Lanes -- a bowling alley in Waukesha.

Fracaro's is located on Whiterock Avenue near W. Moreland.

Below are photos shared with FOX6 News by a viewer, along with photos from a FOX6 News crew on scene:

