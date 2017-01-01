Developing: Red Cross assists 12 after fire at home near 28th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Sunday night, January 1st were on the scene of a house fire near 28th and Meinecke.
Officials with the American Red Cross said they were assisting 12 people after this fire.
We're told everyone was able to get out safely -- and no injuries were reported.
FOX6 News was told there were pets inside this home -- and we watched as officials took a pet snake from the house. It is believed the snake is going to be OK.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.062427 -87.948728