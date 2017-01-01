Developing: Red Cross assists 12 after fire at home near 28th and Meinecke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Sunday night, January 1st were on the scene of a house fire near 28th and Meinecke.

Officials with the American Red Cross said they were assisting 12 people after this fire.

We're told everyone was able to get out safely -- and no injuries were reported.

FOX6 News was told there were pets inside this home -- and we watched as officials took a pet snake from the house. It is believed the snake is going to be OK.

