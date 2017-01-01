× Dodge Co. Sheriff: BP gas station robbed, suspect on the run

TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of a BP gas station in the Township o f Beaver Dam late on Saturday, December 31st.

Officials say a man went into the store on Madison St. around 9:00 p.m. and demanded money from an employee. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the business. Officials say there was no weapon displayed.

The suspect is described as a male, white, about 5’7’’-5’10’’ with a thin build. He was wearing a bandana or similar item over his face, a hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. There is no vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 extension 4. You can remain anonymous.