Fitness trackers and weight loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness trackers are all the rage these days. But a new study, one of the biggest and longest to date, suggests that for some, they probably won’t help with weight loss. Consumer Reports explains what fitness trackers are actually good for and reveals the top choices in its exclusive ratings.

A 2016 study tracked 800 adults for a year. Most wore Fitbits and logged 50 thousand to 70 thousand steps per week. But after just six months, none of them showed improvement in their weight or blood pressure. And after a year, 90 percent stopped using their Fitbit altogether.

Taking steps alone isn’t enough to help you lose weight. You’re going to have to pair that with an intense exercise regimen and a healthy diet.

Consumer Reports tests fitness trackers for step-count and heart-rate- monitoring accuracy, water resistance, ease of use and pairing, and readability in bright and low light.

Consumer Reports’ top-rated trackers are:

Fitbit Surge for $250

Tom Tom Spark Cardio Plus Music for $130

Garmin VivoSmart for $150.

Consumer Reports reached out to the makers of Fitbit, who said: "Fitbit continues to invest in the development of new devices and innovative motivational tools and social features to further enhance user engagement and help individuals achieve their health and fitness goals."

Complete Ratings and recommendations on all kinds of products, including appliances, cars & trucks, and electronic gear, are available on Consumer Reports’ website. Subscribe to ConsumerReports.org.

All Consumer Reports Material Copyright © 2016 Consumers Union of U.S. Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.