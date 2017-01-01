× Kenosha police officer on administrative leave, faces possible charges

KENOSHA — A Kenosha police officer was arrested early Sunday, January 1st and faces possible charges including battery, officials say.

A news release from the Kenosha Police Department says the officer, age 29, became involved in an altercation stemming from a personal matter. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. The Kenosha Police Department is cooperating with that investigation.

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in the news release the “actions of this officer were not, in any way, connected to his official duties and run contrary to our mission. An internal investigation will be conducted parallel to that by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.”

Miskinis added, “I understand that personal problems are something we all deal with and I support the officer in that regard; however, as Chief, if the allegations are correct, I cannot condone his manner in dealing with them.”

