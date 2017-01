MILWAUKEE — Nyra was the first baby born in 2017 at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Nyra was born Sunday, January 1st at 12:09 a.m.

She is the first child of Shalini and Sathish — from Greenfield.

Officials with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin shared the below photo with FOX6 News on Sunday:

Nyra’s father was already back to work after the birth! He’s an ICU fellow at Froedtert!

Congrats to Mom and Dad!