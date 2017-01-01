New Year’s blunder: Mariah Carey walks off stage after technical snag

Posted 9:07 am, January 1, 2017, by

Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.

The audio track malfunctioned while Carey was lip syncing to some of her biggest songs onstage in front of millions.

She was performing on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Dazzling in her bodysuit, Carey paced in frustration across the stage as the malfunction continued.

Mariah Carey performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York. / AFP / ANGELA WEISS

Mariah Carey performs during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York. / AFP / ANGELA WEISS

The pop star’s backup dancers walked her down the stairs as she looked puzzled and attempted to sing another song, “Emotions” from 1991.

“It is what it is,” she said. “It just don’t get any better.” Then she walked off stage.

It took no time for a firestorm to erupt on social media as viewers dissed her on Twitter.

Later after her performance, Carey tweeted a meme and said, “have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s